The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had approved over $770 million in financing for Costa Rica for various purposes, including the Central American country’s climate agenda.

Costa Rica’s economy is set to grow by 5% this year, before easing to 3.5% in 2024, the fund added, while urging authorities to adhere to the existing fiscal framework and restrain foreign exchange intervention.