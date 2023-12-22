Telecom sector: Body formed ahead of launch of single portal for filing ST returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a single portal committee for operationalizing arrangements required for the launch of single portal for filing sales tax return of the telecom sector in all tax jurisdictions.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Thursday for constitution of the Single Portal Committee for Implementation of Single Sales Tax Return Across Jurisdictions.

In pursuance of decision taken by the members from the FBR and four Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAs) during the last Tax Round Table Meeting held at Islamabad and with reference to the earlier notification, a Single Portal Committee has been constituted.

The committee comprises Federal Board of Revenue Chief (Provincial Taxes), IR-Policy Wing; Chief (Systems), IT Wing; Punjab Revenue Authority, Member (Policy) Sindh Revenue Board, Senior Member (Operations-I); Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, Advisor Balochistan Revenue Authority, Member (Operations).

The TORs of the Committee are as follows:

a) The Committee will discuss the readiness, actions and operational arrangements required for the launch of Single Portal for filing Sales Tax Return of the Telecom Sector in all jurisdictions.

b) The Committee may co-opt or consult any resource from FBR, PRAs, PRAL, Telcos or other stakeholders, as and when required.

c) Committee Members will decide the following issues with respect to the Single Return filed in more than one jurisdiction:

(i) The process of any change desired by any provincial revenue authority in the return form, checks or calculations through PRAL.

(ii) Enforcement of Return

(iii) Extension in filing of Return

(iv) Revision of Return.

(d) The Committee will make recommendations in the following areas identified in the Tax Round Table Meeting:

(i) The software development of Returns of PRAs: Timelines and input on related issues including input on format of common portions/annexures of the portal and jurisdiction-specific portions/ annexure of the single return.

(ii) Any amendments required in Law/Rules for notification of new return format, same date of return filing for all PRAs and provisions in laws relevant to data sharing; extent and level of data access; data and systems including data privacy and security of data issue, ownership and operations of single portal and system and ownership of data.

The committee members will be supported by the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program Office, FBR (HQ), Islamabad for coordination and communication and the convening of meetings as per schedule desired by the committee.

