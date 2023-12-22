BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-22

Telecom sector: Body formed ahead of launch of single portal for filing ST returns

Sohail Sarfraz Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a single portal committee for operationalizing arrangements required for the launch of single portal for filing sales tax return of the telecom sector in all tax jurisdictions.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Thursday for constitution of the Single Portal Committee for Implementation of Single Sales Tax Return Across Jurisdictions.

In pursuance of decision taken by the members from the FBR and four Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAs) during the last Tax Round Table Meeting held at Islamabad and with reference to the earlier notification, a Single Portal Committee has been constituted.

The committee comprises Federal Board of Revenue Chief (Provincial Taxes), IR-Policy Wing; Chief (Systems), IT Wing; Punjab Revenue Authority, Member (Policy) Sindh Revenue Board, Senior Member (Operations-I); Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, Advisor Balochistan Revenue Authority, Member (Operations).

The TORs of the Committee are as follows:

a) The Committee will discuss the readiness, actions and operational arrangements required for the launch of Single Portal for filing Sales Tax Return of the Telecom Sector in all jurisdictions.

b) The Committee may co-opt or consult any resource from FBR, PRAs, PRAL, Telcos or other stakeholders, as and when required.

c) Committee Members will decide the following issues with respect to the Single Return filed in more than one jurisdiction:

(i) The process of any change desired by any provincial revenue authority in the return form, checks or calculations through PRAL.

(ii) Enforcement of Return

(iii) Extension in filing of Return

(iv) Revision of Return.

(d) The Committee will make recommendations in the following areas identified in the Tax Round Table Meeting:

(i) The software development of Returns of PRAs: Timelines and input on related issues including input on format of common portions/annexures of the portal and jurisdiction-specific portions/ annexure of the single return.

(ii) Any amendments required in Law/Rules for notification of new return format, same date of return filing for all PRAs and provisions in laws relevant to data sharing; extent and level of data access; data and systems including data privacy and security of data issue, ownership and operations of single portal and system and ownership of data.

The committee members will be supported by the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program Office, FBR (HQ), Islamabad for coordination and communication and the convening of meetings as per schedule desired by the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR telecom sector sales tax return tax jurisdictions

Comments

1000 characters

Telecom sector: Body formed ahead of launch of single portal for filing ST returns

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories