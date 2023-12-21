Mandviwalla visits Kuwait embassy, expresses condolences

ISLAMABAD: Chief Whip of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate of Pakistan Senator Saleem Mandviwalla visited the Kuwait Embassy on Wednesday to convey heartfelt condolences on the passing of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Senator Mandviwalla expressed the deepest sympathies on behalf of the Senate and the PPP, during this period of mourning.

In a solemn visit, Senator Mandviwalla offered prayers for the departed soul. Recognising the strong ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, he assured that every effort would be made to address the concerns of Kuwaiti companies operating in Pakistan.

This commitment was in response to a request made by Nassar Abdulrahman J Almutairi, the Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan.

During his visit, Senator Mandviwalla also shared thoughtful remarks in the condolence book, paying tribute to the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His words reflected the deep respect and condolences felt by the Senate and the PPP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023