General elections 2024: PML-N asks candidates to submit nomination papers

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formally directed candidates from across the country to submit their nomination papers for contesting the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

In a statement, PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that party President Shehbaz Sharif had extended formal permission to aspirants seeking party tickets to submit their nomination papers across all national and provincial assembly constituencies.

Acknowledging the significance of the impending elections, she highlighted that the party was actively facilitating potential candidates to participate in the electoral process. In accordance with the instructions provided by Shehbaz Sharif, candidates aspiring to contest on PML-N tickets are urged to submit their nomination papers promptly following the announcement of the election schedule.

She said PMLN-endorsed candidates will step forward to represent the party in the respective constituencies, while other PML-N candidates would withdraw their nomination in favour of the party ticket holder.

Aurangzeb reiterated that the withdrawal of nomination papers by candidates in the absence of a party ticket is a strategic move to ensure the strongest representation for PML-N in each constituency.

She said Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting on Wednesday, directed all hopeful candidates to initiate the submission of their nomination papers. “This proactive measure has been taken in anticipation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s forthcoming schedule for the filing and collection of nomination papers,” she further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

