BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-21

Macron faces cracks in his govt over migration law

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron faced cracks within his ruling alliance on Wednesday after parliament passed a toughened immigration bill, spurring the resignation of the health minister amid tensions over the new legislation.

The bill illustrates a rightward shift in politics in much of Europe as governments try to curb the rise of the far-right by being tougher on immigration.

A compromise between the centrist president’s party and the conservatives, the new legislation, which was voted late on Tuesday, also showed the difficulties for Macron of governing without a parliamentary majority, which he lost last year.

Other governments across Europe have also opted for tougher migration policies, and the European Union itself reached an agreement on Wednesday to reshape its migration and asylum rules with the aim to limit the number of incoming migrants.

In the Netherlands, the far-right’s Geert Wilders topped elections last month after the previous government collapsed over immigration. In Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing deep divisions within his party over asylum policies.

In France, Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau resigned in protest over the immigration bill.

European Union Emmanuel Macron Rishi Sunak migration law Aurelien Rousseau

Comments

1000 characters

Macron faces cracks in his govt over migration law

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories