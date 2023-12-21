BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-21

Arshi Shopping Mall fire incident: SWTI offers assistance to help rehabilitate shops

Press Release Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

KARACHI: Silani Welfare Trust International (SWTI) has offered financial assistance for the rehabilitation of 348 shops affected by the fire incident in Arshi Shopping Mall.

It is expected that the owners of the affected 348 shops will be able to resume their businesses within a month.

According to details, a devastating fire broke out on December 05, 2023 in Arshi Shopping Mall in the Federal B Area, claiming the lives of five people, while 348 shops and their contents were reduced to ashes.

After the incident, shopkeepers demanded compensation for their losses from every political party and the government. However, according to shopkeepers, they have only been met with verbal promises so far.

During a meeting with the representatives of Silani Welfare Trust, the responsible individuals, led by Afzal Chamdia, interacted with the affected shopkeepers. The shopkeepers revealed that at least one lakh rupees would be required for the repair of each shop.

Therefore, an immediate need for three crore forty-one lakh rupees has arisen. Business has been suspended for 12 days, and the work of repair, decoration, and renovation will continue for another month. The overall estimated expenditure is around three crore rupees.

On this occasion, representatives of Silani Welfare Trust assured the shopkeepers of all possible cooperation and stated that traders and Silani Welfare Trust will work together to repair the shops, and financial assistance will be provided to the extent possible. Shopkeepers expressed their gratitude to the representatives of Silani Welfare Trust for their proposal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

fire incident SWTI Arshi Shopping Mall Silani Welfare Trust International

Comments

1000 characters

Arshi Shopping Mall fire incident: SWTI offers assistance to help rehabilitate shops

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories