Arshi Shopping Mall fire incident: SWTI offers assistance to help rehabilitate shops

KARACHI: Silani Welfare Trust International (SWTI) has offered financial assistance for the rehabilitation of 348 shops affected by the fire incident in Arshi Shopping Mall.

It is expected that the owners of the affected 348 shops will be able to resume their businesses within a month.

According to details, a devastating fire broke out on December 05, 2023 in Arshi Shopping Mall in the Federal B Area, claiming the lives of five people, while 348 shops and their contents were reduced to ashes.

After the incident, shopkeepers demanded compensation for their losses from every political party and the government. However, according to shopkeepers, they have only been met with verbal promises so far.

During a meeting with the representatives of Silani Welfare Trust, the responsible individuals, led by Afzal Chamdia, interacted with the affected shopkeepers. The shopkeepers revealed that at least one lakh rupees would be required for the repair of each shop.

Therefore, an immediate need for three crore forty-one lakh rupees has arisen. Business has been suspended for 12 days, and the work of repair, decoration, and renovation will continue for another month. The overall estimated expenditure is around three crore rupees.

On this occasion, representatives of Silani Welfare Trust assured the shopkeepers of all possible cooperation and stated that traders and Silani Welfare Trust will work together to repair the shops, and financial assistance will be provided to the extent possible. Shopkeepers expressed their gratitude to the representatives of Silani Welfare Trust for their proposal.

