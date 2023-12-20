BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Dec 20, 2023
Pakistan

IGP reviews upgrading work of SIPS in all districts

Published 20 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the upgrading work of Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) in all the districts of the province is going on rapidly and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi will inaugurate Special Initiative Police Stations soon. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that by the end of this month, all the police stations of Punjab will have been transferred to the SIPS protocol. Dr Usman Anwar said that timelines have been fixed for registration of cases and various stages of investigation in Special Initiative Police Stations. Under community policing, all police stations are being converted into service delivery and public friendly stations. IG Punjab directed the officers to prepare the front and back ends of the police stations as per the SOPs of the Special Initiative Police Station and according to the culture and individuality of each region; the theme of the police stations should be designed.

IG Punjab said that Qmatic machine LED screens, token number counters, separate washrooms for men and women have been provided in the police stations. He expressed these views today while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Headquarters Qurban Lines. The progress of shifting police stations across Punjab to Special Initiative Police Stations protocol was reviewed.

In the meeting, all the officers gave briefings about the ongoing work of Special Initiative Police Stations in their districts. IG Punjab said that all officers should complete the upgradation work on Special Initiative Protocol under their personal supervision. In the meeting, MD Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Ahsan Younas, DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Athar Ismail, DIG Mansoor ul Haq Rana, SSP Mustansir Firoz, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Operations Lahore Syed Ali Raza and all Divisional SPs, ASPs were present whereas all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of Punjab participated through video link.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar

