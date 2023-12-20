Omar Ayub’s plea: LHC seeks replies from police, ACE

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the Punjab police and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) by December 22 on a petition of PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan seeking details of cases registered against him.

The PTI leader also alleged harassment at the hands of police and other government agencies. The petitioner contended that he wanted to contest upcoming general elections and said the authorities were not providing him details of the cases against him.

He said it was necessary for a candidate to mention details of cases, if any, in the nomination papers. He therefore asked the court to direct the respondent to provide the details of the cases registered against him. The court after hearing the petitioner’ counsel at length issued notice to the respondent for next hearing.

