BAFL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-11.19%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-14.83%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-4.51%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-6.98%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.67%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.25%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.52%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
MLCF 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.04%)
OGDC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-5.87%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.21%)
PPL 118.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-3.16%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 73.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.62%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-4.83%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shadab dropped for New Zealand T20s as Pakistan look to future

AFP Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 04:54pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan was left out of a 17-man squad announced Tuesday for the Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand as Pakistan look to build back ahead of the World Cup.

Shadab disappointed with just two wickets and 121 runs from six World Cup (50 overs) matches in India in November before injuring an ankle in domestic competition.

“We have given chances to players who have done well in the domestic tournament as we want to build a good back-up for the Twenty20 World Cup,” chief selector Wahab Riaz said while announcing the squad.

Lyon celebrates 500 wickets as Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs

The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June next year.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will skipper the side after Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats following Pakistan’s exit from the 50-over World Cup.

Pakistan’s tough-talking coach has no doubts his side can beat Australia

The five-match New Zealand series will be played on January 12 (Auckland), January 14 (Hamilton), January 17 (Dunedin) and January 19 and 21 (Christchurch).

The squad includes wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan, fast bowler Abbas Afridi, and spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usama Mir, who have not played Twenty20 internationals before.

Sahibzada Farhan, who played three T20 internationals in 2018, earns a recall after being the top scorer in the last three editions of the national Twenty20 competition.

Also recalled is Azam Khan, who flopped in the five T20 internationals he has played in the last two years but has again played well at the domestic level.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haseebullah Khan, Azam Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Pakistan New Zealand T20I Shadab Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Shadab dropped for New Zealand T20s as Pakistan look to future

Inter-bank: rupee sees sixth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil steadies as US leads push to safeguard Red Sea vessels

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories