HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday, extending a retreat after last week’s rally as several Federal Reserve officials try to temper expectations for interest rate cuts next year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.47 percent, or 77.79 points, to 16,551.44.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.07 percent, or 2.04, to 2,928.76, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.09 percent, or 1.71 points, to 1,803.73.