BAFL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
BOP 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.58%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.9%)
DFML 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.16%)
DGKC 77.63 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.74%)
FABL 31.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.42%)
FCCL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.78%)
FFL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
GGL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.83%)
HBL 122.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.8%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.82%)
PAEL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-7.57%)
PIOC 112.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
PRL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
SNGP 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.38%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.95%)
TELE 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.49%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.64%)
TRG 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.9%)
UNITY 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.82%)
BR100 6,592 Decreased By -132.8 (-1.97%)
BR30 23,960 Decreased By -530.8 (-2.17%)
KSE100 63,917 Decreased By -1287.4 (-1.97%)
KSE30 21,349 Decreased By -361.7 (-1.67%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Rupee hovers at 282-283 level against US dollar
Recorder Report Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 12:02pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.18% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 12pm, the rupee was hovering at 282.70, an increase of Re0.51, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.21 against the US dollar.

In a related development, Pakistan borrowed $4.285 billion from multiple financing sources during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2023-24, compared to $5.114 billion borrowed during the same period of 2022-23, revealed data of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Internationally, the US dollar dipped 0.3% against the yen, and stood not too far from a four-month high of 140.95 hit last week.

Elsewhere, the greenback languished near roughly five-month lows against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, as the risk-sensitive currencies got a leg up on the prospect that the US Federal Reserve could begin easing interest rates as soon as early next year.

While some Fed officials have pushed back against market expectations of how soon the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could cut rates, those comments have done little to sway market pricing and stem the greenback’s decline.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee on Monday said the Fed is not pre-committing to cutting rates soon and swiftly, and the jump in market expectations that it will do so is at odds with how the US central bank functions.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mixed on Tuesday, with the US benchmark dipping while Brent extended gains from the previous session, as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels.

Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $78.05 a barrel at 0330 GMT. The front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract, which expires on Tuesday, fell 7 cents to $72.40 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

