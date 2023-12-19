Imran Khan uses AI voice clone to campaign from jail

ISLAMABAD: Stirring ripples across Pakistan’s socio-political spectrum, the incarcerated ex-prime minister Imran Khan strode a new high by virtually addressing his millions of charged supporters using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology despite the hopeless bids of the powers that be to clamp down internet and all other social media tools to prevent his loyalists from hearing his voice.

In a pre-dawn Monday four-minute speech written by the jailed PTI founding chairman and delivered by an AI voice replicating him from the notorious Adiala Jail, Khan minced no words to declare that incarceration means nothing but worshipping for him.

Khan then directly touched the ruined state of law and justice system in the country, saying, “Rule of law in the country has completely been destroyed”.

“The judiciary and all state institutions have been discredited,” he added.

He said the democracy was being dismantled with PTI having over 75 percent public rating was being kept out of the race, adding “this will lead the country towards instability, and finally result in economic free fall.”

He reiterated that after the regime change, 1.5 million professionals had left the country which was a matter of grave concern for a country like Pakistan.

“The only way forward to steer the country out of the prevalent crises is free and fair elections, and to put in place a government which has a public mandate,” he declared.

He also underlined the need for robust reform with a focus on ensuring the rule of law, adding the economy was facing two major issues of current account and fiscal deficit which needed to be addressed on war footing.

“My fellow Pakistanis, I would first like to praise the social media team for this historic attempt,” the voice mimicking Khan said.

“Maybe you all are wondering how I am doing in jail,” the stilted voice adds. “Today, my determination for real freedom is very strong.”

