Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Muhammad Ali Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan Income Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) prevent tax non-compliant electoral aspirants from vying for public office.

Addressing selected media personnel at the PTBA office on Monday, Association President Anwar Kashif Mamtaz asserted that tax non-compliant electoral aspirants should preclude contesting polls.

Flanked by PTBA office-bearers including its General Secretary Rehan Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Sindh Muhammad Zubair, and Treasurer Syed Waseem Hashmi, Mamtaz demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan reject nomination papers of tax-eligible candidates evading taxes or not filing returns.

ECP issues schedule for general elections

He held that election hopefuls’ income, paid taxes, expenses, and assets particulars should be publicly disclosed on the FBR website.

The seasoned tax lawyer slammed political parties for lacking seriousness regarding widening the tax net. He claimed politicians wish to maintain status

quo and the skirt tax system.

Mamtaz advocated stern action against non-tax-compliant FBR officers, arguing the tax delinquent cannot ensure tax compliance.

He rejected IMF advice regarding salaried taxpayers, who already contribute duly. The FBR should instead rein in evaders, he held.

To curb graft and enhance revenues, PTBA President stressed digitization, removing human interaction from tax affairs.

Mamtaz announced marking Pakistan’s first ‘Taxpayers Day’ in February 2024 alongside FPCCI to spur tax culture and recognize top taxpayers.

