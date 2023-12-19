BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-19

Charities decry EU migration pact under negotiation

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

BRUSSELS: EU lawmakers and member state representatives will try on Monday to negotiate a pact reforming the bloc’s migration policies, a politically fraught issue that has raised alarm among refugee charities.

Just ahead of the talks, taking place on International Migrants Day, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said an agreement would mean “safer and better managed migration, which is in the interest of all”.

The outline of the text being negotiated calls for the responsibility for arriving asylum-seekers to be shared across all 27 EU member countries — either by hosting quotas or contributing financially.

It also called for procedures to be streamlined so that unsuccessful applicants could be speedily deported.

The issue — and general policy approach — has taken on a harder political edge with the rise of nationalist anti-immigrant parties in several EU countries, including Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Negotiators’ minds are focused on reaching a workable deal that could be finalised and enacted before the term of the current European Parliament ends in June 2024.

Fifty-six charities that help migrants, including Amnesty International, Oxfam, Caritas and Save the Children, have written an open letter saying the proposal “risks perpetuating discriminatory practices” and is unworkable.

“There is currently a major risk that the pact results in an ill-functioning, costly, and cruel system that falls apart on implementation and leaves critical issues unaddressed,” they said.

The commission put forward the current proposal for revising the bloc’s migration policies in September 2020 after an earlier effort in 2016 collapsed under a refugee influx crisis.

It keeps the existing principle under which the first EU country an asylum-seeker enters is responsible for their case. But to help countries experiencing a high number of arrivals — as is the case with Mediterranean countries Italy, Greece and Malta seeing many boat landings — a compulsory solidarity mechanism would be set up.

That would mean a certain number of relocations to other EU countries, or those countries refusing to take in migrants providing a financial or material contribution to the ones that do.

One subject under discussion is how compulsory relocations would work when a vessel — for instance one operated by a migrant charity — carries out a sea rescue and seeks to dock at the nearest safe port.

EU EU lawmakers Ylva Johansson International Migrants Day

Comments

1000 characters

Charities decry EU migration pact under negotiation

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories