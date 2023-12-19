Pakistan, Norway celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Norway celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Monday. “Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Norway,” said a statement of the Foreign Office on Monday.

It added that Pakistan and Norway have continued to grow over the past 75 years on the basis of mutual respect and shared values. It stated that the two countries enjoy a mutually beneficial partnership in political, economic, academic, environmental, social and cultural domains.

“There is a common desire to promote regional and global peace, security and sustainable development,” it added. It further stated that Pakistan-Norway relations are marked by high-level exchanges and contacts with frequent meetings at the leadership level.

The two countries also actively collaborate in various multilateral fora. It added that the bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Norway are robust and growing with sizeable trade in multiple product lines and substantial investments of leading Norwegian companies in Pakistan including Telenor Group, Scatec ASA and Jotun Paints. Cooperation in the fields of IT and ITeS, ship-breaking, and ship-recycling has recently emerged with great promise, it further said.

“Pakistan appreciates Norway’s steady and generous development assistance in sustainable development including SDGs, climate action and renewable energy and its solidarity during times of natural disasters and calamities,” the statement further read.

Following last year’s floods, it pointed out that Norway provided humanitarian assistance of 227 million NOK to Pakistan. NORPART programme of Norway’s development agency Norad has helped advance bilateral academic cooperation with enhanced student mobility and curriculum development programmes. “Pakistani-origin Norwegians are the most vital link between Pakistan and Norway.

Pakistani diaspora that first arrived in Norway in early 1970s is today among the largest immigrant groups in Norway,” it stated, adding that they are a diverse multi-generational group that contributes in all walks of life including politics, liberal arts, business, education, science, research, medicine, healthcare, law, consultancy & engineering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023