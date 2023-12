KARACHI: A speedy and out of control water tanker crashed into a home in Glushan Ghazi, Baldia Town on Sunday, killing a resident of the home and injuring three others, reported.

According to reports, the home was completely destroyed in the incident. The deceased was identified as Taufeeq, a 40-year old man while those injured were 45-year old Naseer, 13-year old Rahila and 2-year old Manahal. The deceased and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.