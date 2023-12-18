KP Energy & Power Dept holds E-Khuli Kachehri

PESHAWAR: On the directives of the caretaker provincial government in order to bring transparency and administrative affairs good governance for prompt resolution of public problems policy, the Energy and Power Department KP organized an online (live) E-Khuli Kachehri.

The public actively participated and explained their complaints for which immediate instructions had been issued on the spot. In this context, an online E-Khuli Kachehri was held with Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, in Energy Department in the chair. Besides, heads of all subsidiaries i.e. PEDO, KPOGCL, Electric Inspectorate and KP Transmission and Grid Company attended.

The public complaints were heard lively in Kachehri and orders were issued for redressal of grievances on spot. The initiative of Power department was appreciated by the public for holding E-Kachehri.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Energy and Power, Nisar Ahmad Khan said that holding an online E-Kachehri for the immediate solution of public complaints by the government institutions is a good initiative of the present caretaker provincial government, which will bridge distance between the institutions and the people, and pave way for redressal of the public complaints on merit.

He said that for first time E-Khuli Kachehri has been organized in the Energy Department and afterwards it would be held on monthly basis. He emphasized on officers to follow the merit-based working in order to make good name of the department amongst public at large.

