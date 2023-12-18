BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SEZ status sought for Mohmand Economic Zone

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

PESHAWAR: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak has said that the company wants to get the status of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ).

Talking to a delegation of journalists, which visited the zone on the special invitation of the company, he said that after getting the status of the Special Economic Zones, the enterprises of the zone would also become entitled for the incentives of SEZ, besides getting exemption from taxes and import of machinery and raw materials for their units.

The primary goal of this event was to acquaint the media team with the ongoing endeavours of KP-EZDMC across different locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the significance of economic development in the region.

Khattak along with the senior management team provided a detailed briefing on the comprehensive infrastructure development initiatives in the economic zone.

He said that the case of getting the status for the zone has already been taken with the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) and they are expecting to receive good news in this regard soon.

The zone is spread over 350 acres of land with lease-able area of 237 acres approximately. The merger of the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA) into KP allowed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to operate the zone.

Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ), the first formal initiative for attracting investment in industrial sector to generate employment opportunities in the tribal district of Mohmand is proving a catalyst for boosting economic activities.

He said that seventeen enterprises have already been operationalized in the zone and more poised for commissioning in various sectors such as edible oil, food and beverage, dimension stone, and construction-related activities.

