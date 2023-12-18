JI says will forge no electoral alliance with PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq declared that his party will not form an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the upcoming elections.

According to a private TV channel, emphasizing the commitment to fight on the manifesto of peace, progress, and prosperity, Sirajul Haq outlined key priorities for the future on Sunday.

He said his party aims to conclude the construction of Governor Houses and Commissioner Houses on 8,000 acres and optimize financial management and fund utilization. Additionally, the implementation of an emergency plan in the education and healthcare sectors has been pledged.

Haq expressed the intention to establish rehabilitation training centres for the unemployed and deliver a message of real change to the people.

The JI chief criticized the PML-N and PPP, accusing them of bringing destruction to the country. The announcement firmly states that there will be no alliance with these two major political parties in the upcoming elections.

He informed that his party has already issued tickets to more than 50 per cent of the hopeful candidates for the forthcoming elections.

If transparent elections are not ensured, the election results will not be recognized, he said adding that if the same environment is not provided to all the political parties, the next government will not work.