Physical verification of vehicles: desk inaugurated at SCCI

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq and Director Excise and Taxation department Islamabad Bilal Azam inaugurated vehicles physical verification desk at the chamber house.

The move aims at easing difficulties of the business community and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding vehicles physical verification. In this regard, a formal inauguration ceremony was held at the chamber house here on Sunday.

The event was attended by the SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, members of the executive committee, Chairman of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Cars Dealer Standing Committee on Ghulam Bilal Javed, vice chairman Bakht Mir Jan Durrani, traders leader Haji Amin Hussain Babar, Excise and Taxation Officers Peshawar region, members of business community in a large number.

Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion lauded the Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad for setting up of a vehicles physical verification desk at the chamber house, stating that this initiative will remove difficulties of the business community and people of KP.

He said the business community was the backbone of the country’s economy. He urged the government and relevant authorities to take pragmatic steps for provision of facilities to the business community under one window operation. He said owing to being far away from seaport, the KP business community has faced enormous difficulties that have brought negative impacts on businesses, the country’s trade and export.

Fuad Ishaq on the occasion suggested broadening the existing tax-base for bringing new people under the tax-net.

He urged the government and departments concerned to avoid burdening existing taxpayers with new taxes. He said the country’s economy would stabilize by readdressing business community issues. He also gave a number of proposals for simplifying the current tax-filing system.

Praising the efforts of Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad for establishment of the desk at chamber house, Fuad Ishaq said the department will take measures for provision vehicle registration and token renewal facility through this desk.

Bilal Azam while speaking on the occasion said the Excise and Taxation department is fully committed to facilitate the business community and hoped the desk will play a role to mitigate suffering of the community.

He also explained the department’s special initiatives and other facilities that have been extended to the business community and the main objective of the vehicle’s physical verification desk.

Ghulam Bilal Javed also spoke on the occasion and praised the excise and taxation department Islamabad for this important step. He also apprised the meeting regarding initiatives that had been taken under leadership of Fuad Ishaq for resolution of the business community.

