MoU inked on sale of e-bikes through instalments

ISLAMABAD: An agreement between Pakzon Electric Motors (Pvt) Ltd and Faisal Bank was signed on Sunday for provision of environment-friendly and cost-effective electric bikes to customers on instalments. Under the agreement, customers will be able to get bikes in their name on instalments of three months without paying the down payment.

Apart from this, the facility of getting bikes in easy instalments will also be available under one year, two year and three-year plans. Chief Executive Officer Pakzon Electric Motors, Dr Mohammad Amjad and Faisal Bank’s Head of Consumer Finance Aneeq Malik signed the agreement Pakzon Electric Managing Director Shahzaib Amjad and Faisal Bank Head of Unsecured Business and Cards Feroz Khan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Amjad said that the trend of electric vehicles should be promoted to combat climate change. By using electric bikes, we can reduce air pollution in the country.

Aneeq Malik said that reiterating Faisal Bank’s commitment to promote environment-friendly initiatives. Faisal Bank was working tirelessly in the campaign to make Pakistan clean and green.

There was a dire need for environmentally friendly transportation. The need for electric vehicles has increased as pollution has reached alarming levels due to rising fuel emissions.

He said that this business partnership was a testament to our commitment to our customers. At Faisal Bank, we will continue to strive to strengthen our relationship with customers by offering innovative products. Pakzon Electric Motors Muhammad Ali Sherwani, Mian Naeem, Zeeshan Mansoor and Faisal Bank’s Raheel Sayani, Haris Shakir, Imran Imtiaz and Afshin were also present on this occasion.