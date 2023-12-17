BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Zaheer Abbasi Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Sales tax on services (GST) collection by Sindh government rose to Rs48.298 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, ie, July-September 2023-24, which is 43 percent higher over Rs33.665 billion for the same period July-September 2022-23 of the last fiscal year.

Sindh province remained higher in terms of sales tax on services (GST) collection in the overall provincial sales tax on services (GST) of Rs106.279 billion was Rs48.298 billion, followed by Rs47.028 billion by Punjab province, Rs6.819 by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Rs4.134 billion by Balochistan.

When compared, first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year (July-September 2023-24) over the same period of last fiscal year shows that sales tax on services (GST) collection by the Punjab government was increased to Rs47.028 billion in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs42.215 billion during the same period a year before, reflecting 11.40 per cent increase.

GST-registered persons: FBR body to evaluate applications for licenses

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa collection of sales tax on services during the first three months of the current fiscal year was Rs6.819 from Rs6.470 billion collection for the same period a year before, reflecting only 5.39 per cent increase.

Sales tax on services (GST) collection of Balochistan province increased to Rs4.134 billion during the first quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs2.992 billion for the same period (first quarter July-September 2022-23) of the last fiscal year with 38 per cent increase.

