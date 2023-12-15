Israeli envoy to UK rejects two-state solution

LONDON: Israel’s ambassador to Britain said Thursday that Israel would not accept a two-state solution with the Palestinians after the war with Hamas in Gaza ends.

The conflict, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

In response, Israel began a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that has killed 18,608 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry’s latest toll.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News that she did not believe in the long-standing position of the UK government and the United Nations that an independent Palestinian state should be established.

“The answer is absolutely no,” Hotovely said when pressed on the issue.

“Israel knows today, and the world should know now that the reason the Oslo Accords failed is because the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

“They want to have a state from the river to the sea,” she added.

The Oslo Accords, signed between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) in 1993 aimed to bring “peaceful coexistence” to Israel and the Palestinians.

The agreement was based on UN resolutions that said the Palestinian people had the right to self-determination.

“Why are you obsessed with a formula (the two-state solution) that never worked, that created this radical people on the other side,” Hotovely added. She said the Palestinian Authority had still not condemned Hamas’s attack.

“It’s now two months after the war started. It’s such a big problem.”

UK Prime Minister Sunak said in response that he didn’t agree with Hotovely’s remarks.

“Our long standing position is that the two state solution remains the right outcome here,” he told reporters.

Sunak said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his country “must take every available precaution to protect innocent civilian lives”.