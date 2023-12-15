Punjab CM grants approval for green hydrogen project

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has granted in-principle approval for the green hydrogen project and asked the officials to develop a comprehensive plan for its implementation in Punjab.

In this connection, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting on Thursday in which the project was assessed as a vital alternative energy source for the province. Punjab Industries Minister SM Tanveer, the Planning and Development Board Chairman, the Punjab Secretary Energy, the Punjab Finance Secretary and other relevant officials were present. Naqvi emphasized the inevitability of hydrogen use as an alternative energy in the future, highlighting its environmental friendliness.

On this occasion, the Punjab Energy Secretary provided a detailed briefing on the green hydrogen project, with a specific focus on grey, blue, and green hydrogen energy. The briefing outlined the modern technology involved in electrolysing water to separate oxygen and hydrogen. The project is expected to save US$38 million in foreign exchange for Punjab, generating job opportunities for 8,000 to 10,000 individuals. Adequate land and water supply will be facilitated for the inaugural green hydrogen project in Punjab.

The global trend of increasing green hydrogen usage, witnessed in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China was discussed in the meeting. Examples of buses and trains in India and ships powered by hydrogen energy in Korea were also cited.

