BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-15

Local communities: OGDCL spends Rs1.166bn for development in 5 years

Wasim Iqbal Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) spent Rs1.166 billion for the development of local communities in the last five years along with an estimated Rs650 million pledged for ongoing and new initiatives in Balochistan although the overall security situation of the province is not very conducive.

The company is satisfactorily carrying out exploration and production activities in the area of operations. However, in order to increase production, the E& P activities are required to be enhanced.

With E&P activities, the company under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) are working for the welfare and development of the locals near exploration areas in addition to providing free of cost gas to the community of District Dera Bugti.

Some of the welfare activities of the company include distribution of 22 ambulances to various RHC/BHU/Civil Hospital/ dispensaries, 110 technical scholarships awarded for the students of Dera Bugti, Jal Magsi, Jandran, and Kohlu at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission(NAVTTC), Islamabad, 263 internships at OGDCL for 1 year for the students of Balochistan, 165 students out of total 875 from Balochistan completed their graduation from Sukkur IBA and financial assistance to 242 students of district Dera Bugti at FC public schools.

The company also funded on establishment of a burn unit in District Kohlu, solar water pumping system in district Kharanand Nushki and RO plant in district Jhal Magsi, providing health and water facilities to locals of Dera Bugti on a daily basis, two scholarships out of total seven at IBA Karachi for the students from Dera Bugti, and Up-gradated TF Grammar School, Kohlu, in collaboration with Taaleem foundation.

The construction of 30 houses in Jaffarabad in collaboration with strengthening participatory organisation (SPO), 250 solar systems for community, vocational training program for 25 women of Dera Bugti (four months), community midwifery training program for 30 women of Dera Bugti (four months), repair rehabilitation of road from Dera Bugti to Pirkoh, establishment of OGDCL Grammar School, Jhal Magsi, and Jhal Magsi Desert Rally–2023 are also part of the company’s CSR.

The Standing Committee on Petroleum was held on Wednesday.

Chairman Committee Senator Abdul Qadir stated that domestically the E&P companies should focus on the enhancement of E&P activities to overcome the import bill.

He further said that the companies should arrange private security agencies if required.

The officials of OGDCL briefed the committee that the work on Jhal Magsi project is in progress and hopefully will be completed by June 2024 and the delay in the development of Jhal Magsi field is due to its economic aspect as well as security challenges for both of the companies i.e., OGDCL and SSGCL.

However, the project is being undertaken at a breakeven point for the reason to combat the shortage of gas in the country.

The indigenous gas is available @ $6 if compared with imported LNG @ $13 per MMBTU. The OGDCL is committed to produce full potential of local gas, a member of the committee was apprised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGDCL development

Comments

1000 characters

Local communities: OGDCL spends Rs1.166bn for development in 5 years

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories