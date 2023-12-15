Local communities: OGDCL spends Rs1.166bn for development in 5 years

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) spent Rs1.166 billion for the development of local communities in the last five years along with an estimated Rs650 million pledged for ongoing and new initiatives in Balochistan although the overall security situation of the province is not very conducive.

The company is satisfactorily carrying out exploration and production activities in the area of operations. However, in order to increase production, the E& P activities are required to be enhanced.

With E&P activities, the company under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) are working for the welfare and development of the locals near exploration areas in addition to providing free of cost gas to the community of District Dera Bugti.

Some of the welfare activities of the company include distribution of 22 ambulances to various RHC/BHU/Civil Hospital/ dispensaries, 110 technical scholarships awarded for the students of Dera Bugti, Jal Magsi, Jandran, and Kohlu at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission(NAVTTC), Islamabad, 263 internships at OGDCL for 1 year for the students of Balochistan, 165 students out of total 875 from Balochistan completed their graduation from Sukkur IBA and financial assistance to 242 students of district Dera Bugti at FC public schools.

The company also funded on establishment of a burn unit in District Kohlu, solar water pumping system in district Kharanand Nushki and RO plant in district Jhal Magsi, providing health and water facilities to locals of Dera Bugti on a daily basis, two scholarships out of total seven at IBA Karachi for the students from Dera Bugti, and Up-gradated TF Grammar School, Kohlu, in collaboration with Taaleem foundation.

The construction of 30 houses in Jaffarabad in collaboration with strengthening participatory organisation (SPO), 250 solar systems for community, vocational training program for 25 women of Dera Bugti (four months), community midwifery training program for 30 women of Dera Bugti (four months), repair rehabilitation of road from Dera Bugti to Pirkoh, establishment of OGDCL Grammar School, Jhal Magsi, and Jhal Magsi Desert Rally–2023 are also part of the company’s CSR.

The Standing Committee on Petroleum was held on Wednesday.

Chairman Committee Senator Abdul Qadir stated that domestically the E&P companies should focus on the enhancement of E&P activities to overcome the import bill.

He further said that the companies should arrange private security agencies if required.

The officials of OGDCL briefed the committee that the work on Jhal Magsi project is in progress and hopefully will be completed by June 2024 and the delay in the development of Jhal Magsi field is due to its economic aspect as well as security challenges for both of the companies i.e., OGDCL and SSGCL.

However, the project is being undertaken at a breakeven point for the reason to combat the shortage of gas in the country.

The indigenous gas is available @ $6 if compared with imported LNG @ $13 per MMBTU. The OGDCL is committed to produce full potential of local gas, a member of the committee was apprised.

