LHC suspends termination of Sami Burney

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended the termination of Sami Burney director media and communications of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and sought reply from the board by second week of January next.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the present management committee of the PCB was appointed for an interim period.

He alleged that chairman PCB had been acting in a dictatorial manner by appointing its favourites and removing or pressurizing the board’s employees to resign.

He said the respondent terminated the petitioner on December 5 after he refused to bow before the respondent chairman’s pressure.

He argued that the interim management committee of the PCB was completely bereft of any power to appoint or terminate any employee.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned termination of the petitioner for being unlawful.

