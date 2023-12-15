BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Punjab CM takes step towards ensuring payment of minimum wages

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a directive to ensure the payment of minimum wages in the province.

Expressing concern, the CM called for decisive action against employers failing to comply with minimum wage regulations, demanding a comprehensive report on wage disbursements throughout Punjab.

He emphasized that industries and other institutions must uphold the responsibility of meeting the minimum wage standards, deeming the non-implementation of such standards as unfortunate.

Assuring the rights of workers, the CM affirmed that the government will take all necessary measures to rectify any lapses.

Moreover, the ambassador of the Philippines, Maria Agnes M Cervantes, held a meeting with CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office, focusing on enhancing cooperation in nursing, pharmaceuticals and medicine.

Discussions included the potential exchange of professional skills between Punjab Police and the Philippine Police. In principle, MoU was decided for nurses training, wherein the Philippines will provide training to 1,000 female students from Punjab.

The CM endorsed the proposal of mutual admissions for students from Filipino and Punjab universities. He extended an invitation to the Philippine ambassador to visit police headquarters, Safe City and other key locations. While acknowledging the global acclaim for Philippine nursing professionalism during the pandemic, the CM expressed gratitude for the 3,000 Filipinos in Pakistan, with over 700 in Lahore, providing essential services.

Highlighting the persistent need for nursing professionals in Punjab, the CM emphasized the potential for broader partnerships in hotel management, hospitality, and other sectors. Ambassador Maria Agnes M Cervantes noted scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students in Philippine higher education institutions, appreciating the positive sentiments of the Government and people of Punjab towards the Philippines.

Meanwhile, a special meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, was convened to deliberate on the proposals of the Department of Tourism, with a particular focus on orchestrating the 19th Cholistan Desert Rally.

In-principle approval was granted for the 7-day South Punjab Mela in Bahawalpur. The CM, during the meeting, scrutinized the prospects of establishing a tent hotel in Cholistan and issued directives for the tourism department to procure tents. Emphasizing top-tier traffic management, the CM underscored the importance of seamless coordination during the Cholistan Desert Rally.

Provincial Secretary Tourism, Raja Jahangir Anwar, delivered an exhaustive briefing, highlighting the potential boost in tourism through the ‘Pretty Punjab’ branding initiative. Anticipating widespread participation, millions are expected to join Punjab’s largest desert jeep rally. Multinational companies will be extended invitations to become official partners in the Jeep Rally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

