BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-15

India court allows survey of centuries-old mosque to look for Hindu relics

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

LUCKNOW, (India): An Indian court has granted permission to survey a centuries-old mosque to determine if it contains Hindu relics and symbols, a lawyer said on Thursday, in a boost to Hindu groups which claim it was built on a site of a destroyed Hindu temple.

The Shahi Eidgah mosque is located in Mathura city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and the site is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, revered by India’s majority Hindu population.

On Thursday, the Allahabad high court permitted a survey of the 17th century mosque, where Muslims still pray, to determine if there are any relics or Hindu symbols inside the complex.

“My demand was that in Shahi Eidgah Masjid there are a lot of signs and symbols of the Hindu temple,” Vishnu Jain, a lawyer for the Hindu side, told reporters after the verdict.

Last year, Hindu groups petitioned to keep Muslims from praying in the mosque, saying they suspected that Hindu relics inside could be removed.

“The truth will come out now, was it a mosque or a temple,” Vinod Bansal, a spokesperson for hardline Hindu organisation, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), told CNN News18 TV channel. Earlier this year, another court allowed a similar survey of the centuries old Gyanvyapi mosque in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi, to determine if it had been built atop a Hindu temple.

Members of hardline Hindu groups linked to Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believe that Islamic invaders and rulers destroyed Hindu temples over several centuries.

They want to reclaim and restore some of the most revered temples, including in Mathura and Varanasi - a polarising dispute that pits them against India’s 200 million minority Muslims.

India Hindu temple Uttar Pradesh India court Shahi Eidgah mosque

Comments

1000 characters

India court allows survey of centuries-old mosque to look for Hindu relics

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories