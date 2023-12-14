BAFL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (10.24%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
FCCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.84%)
GGL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
HBL 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.57%)
HUBC 120.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.92%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 125.52 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.05%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.2%)
PIOC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
PPL 122.61 Increased By ▲ 7.41 (6.43%)
PRL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.96%)
SSGC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.95%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.21%)
BR100 6,749 Increased By 57.8 (0.86%)
BR30 24,292 Increased By 427.8 (1.79%)
KSE100 65,556 Increased By 275.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 21,914 Increased By 124.8 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nov Russian oil imports up 3% from October

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 02:50pm

NEW DELHI: India’s Russian oil imports in November rose to a 4-month high of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), up 3.1% from October, making up about 36% of the nation’s overall imports last month, data obtained from trade sources showed.

Russia became India’s top oil supplier this year as the south Asian nation was drawn to Russian oil discounts after some Western companies shunned purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer, has traditionally relied on Middle Eastern producers for meeting the bulk of its oil needs and rarely made purchases from Russia in the past due to high transportation costs.

Last month, India overall imported about 4.5 million bpd oil, a decline of about 4.5% from October and a growth of 13% over the same month last year, the data showed.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia were the next top oil suppliers to India after Russia in November. Higher purchase of Russian oil has dented the share of Middle Eastern oil in India’s crude diet.

India bought Russian oil at $84.2/bbl in October, highest since December

The share of Middle Eastern oil in India’s November oil imports was about 46% compared with 48% in October, while that of the Commonwealth of Independent States - Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan - rose to 39% from 36%, the data showed.

In the first eight months of this fiscal year that began April 1, India’s imports of Russian oil rose by 77% to an average 1.7 million bpd, the data showed.

Increased Indian imports of Russian oil have also dragged down the share of oil from the member nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in April-November to 48% from about 62% in the same period last year, the data showed.

India Russian oil imports

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nov Russian oil imports up 3% from October

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Searle gets DRAP nod for Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Monoclonal antibody

Pakistan rejects reports of dialogue with TTP

Oil rises on US inventory draw, dollar weakness

ADB explains why recovery is still constrained

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Read more stories