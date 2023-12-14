BAFL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.89%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.41%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
FABL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.73%)
FCCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FFL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 123.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 120.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
MLCF 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
OGDC 122.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.74%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
PIOC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PPL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2%)
PRL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 75.16 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
SSGC 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.6%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
TRG 90.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,688 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,961 Increased By 96.6 (0.4%)
KSE100 65,121 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 21,731 Decreased By -58 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 12:14pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rose to 1.7% in November from 1.6% the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, with rising housing rents the main driver once again.

Rents increased by 9.4% in November as prices for apartments rose by 12.8%.

The higher rents drove an increase in the pricing of housing, water, gas, electricity, and other fuels by 1.3%, the General Authority for Statistics reported.

Prices for food and beverages, which were the main driver of inflationary pressures for much of 2022, increased by 1.4% driven by a 4.2% rise in the price of milk products and eggs.

Hotel and restaurant prices rose by 2.3% due to an increased demand for hotel and furnished apartment services.

US inflation should return to 2% range in 2024: Yellen

Despite the slight rise, inflation has remained relatively low in Saudi Arabia this year compared to global inflation levels, and prior to this month had been steadily easing since May.

The government has forecast inflation at 2.6% for 2023 and at 2.2% for 2024.

inflation Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Oil rises on US inventory draw, upbeat demand expectations

ADB explains why recovery is still constrained

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Read more stories