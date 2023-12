HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Thursday, tracking a record-breaking performance on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve signalled it would cut interest rates next year.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.18 percent, or 190.99 points, to 16,419.74.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 percent, or 10.94 points, to 2,979.70, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.41 percent, or 7.51 points, to 1,852.94.