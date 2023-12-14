BAFL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
DFML 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
DGKC 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUBC 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.07%)
PIBTL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
PIOC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 117.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.08%)
PRL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
SSGC 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TELE 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.39%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
BR100 6,724 Increased By 33 (0.49%)
BR30 24,051 Increased By 186.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,443 Increased By 162.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,866 Increased By 76.5 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on US inventory draw, upbeat demand expectations

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 09:32am

Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Thursday, extending previous gains, on a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from US crude storage and hopeful demand expectations after the US Federal Reserve sent signals on lower borrowing costs in 2024.

Brent futures rose 23 cents, or 0.31%, settling at $74.49 a barrel by 0345 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 11 cents, or 0.16%, and settled at $69.58 a barrel.

The market rose in the previous session on worries about the security of Middle East oil supplies after a tanker attack in the Red Sea.

“Crude oil prices rebounded before the Fed meeting, and the event lifted them further,” said CMC Markets’ analyst Tina Teng in a client note. Lower interest rates reduce consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

The news also sent the dollar falling for three straight sessions to a four-month low, which makes oil less expensive for foreign purchasers.

Prices were boosted by a larger-than-expected draw from the US crude inventory, Teng added.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms pulled a bigger than expected 4.3 million barrels of crude from stockpiles during the week ended Dec. 8 as imports fell.

Dissipating concerns about demand growth buoyed the market as well, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) blamed the latest crude price slide on “exaggerated concerns” about oil demand growth in its latest monthly report released yesterday evening.

Brent futures have dropped about 10% since OPEC+ announced a new round of production cuts on Nov. 30.

Oil prices higher

OPEC+ includes OPEC and allies like Russia. Some analysts however cautioned about the rising fuel inventories for the week in the United States, which signal waning winter demand, saying that limited the market’s overall upside.

“It wasn’t all good news, with gasoline and distillate inventories rising,” ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a client note.

OPEC+ OPEC Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on US inventory draw, upbeat demand expectations

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

Read more stories