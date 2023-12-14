Adamjee Insurance: Muhammad Ali Zeb MD & CEO, Adamjee Insurance

Congratulations to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan on the successful launch of your five-year strategic plan for the insurance sector at the International InsureImpact Conference 2023. This achievement marks a significant leap toward ensuring a more secure Pakistan. Your unwavering dedication to social security, disaster risk financing, and advancing financial inclusion is truly commendable.

The focus on enhancing insurance penetration and extending its benefits to a wider population is inspiring. Your visionary approach and steadfast commitment to transforming the insurance landscape will undoubtedly pave the way for a more prosperous future.

The International InsureImpact Conference 2023 serves as a platform for invaluable insights and validation for your comprehensive plan. At Adamjee Insurance, we are honored to be part of this pivotal initiative driving holistic growth.

