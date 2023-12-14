BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Adamjee Insurance: Muhammad Ali Zeb MD & CEO, Adamjee Insurance

Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

Congratulations to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan on the successful launch of your five-year strategic plan for the insurance sector at the International InsureImpact Conference 2023. This achievement marks a significant leap toward ensuring a more secure Pakistan. Your unwavering dedication to social security, disaster risk financing, and advancing financial inclusion is truly commendable.

The focus on enhancing insurance penetration and extending its benefits to a wider population is inspiring. Your visionary approach and steadfast commitment to transforming the insurance landscape will undoubtedly pave the way for a more prosperous future.

The International InsureImpact Conference 2023 serves as a platform for invaluable insights and validation for your comprehensive plan. At Adamjee Insurance, we are honored to be part of this pivotal initiative driving holistic growth.

SECP Insurance Adamjee Insurance Muhammad Ali Zeb

