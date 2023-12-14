PTI says will hold ‘first-ever’ virtual public meeting on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday announced to hold a first ever mammoth virtual public meeting on December 17, which would be addressed by the party leadership.

The PTI Secretary General said the PTI social media team was hosting the first virtual public meeting in the history of the country at 9pm on December 17.

He said he would be there to address his party workers and countrymen on the occasion, adding with the support of the masses, PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan and PTI would stand victorious on February 8, 2024, general elections.

Meanwhile, he lamented the police crackdown on PTI workers and leaders for carrying out peaceful political activities when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced the polls date.

He strongly condemned the police actions against PTI workers in Abbottabad, adding the Abbottabad Police has been arresting PTI activists for participating in workers’ conventions, which is appalling.

He recalled that the election date had been announced, political parties had to have political functions, yet only PTI which is Pakistan’s largest political party is prohibited from engaging in political activities.

The PTI Secretary General lashed out at Punjab Police for attacking, raiding and subsequently vandalizing the house of Chaudhry Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, father of PTI former MNA Shaukat Bhatti in Hafizabad.

“Punjab Police entered the premises without warrants, which is condemnable,” he added. Chaudhry Mehdi Hassan Bhatti’s and Shaukat Bhatti’s only crime was that they were standing with PM Imran Khan and PTI. “The raids and vandalism by Punjab Police is terrorism,” he added. “In the case of Taimur Khan Jhagra, ex-finance minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Islamabad Police has given a written affidavit to the court that the raid on his home was not conducted by them and the people wearing the uniform of Islamabad Police were imposters,” he added.

“One of the first manifestations of a failed state emerges when the public is not certain about the authenticity and bonafides of the people wearing a police uniform,” he added.

