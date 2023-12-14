BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-14

PTI says will hold ‘first-ever’ virtual public meeting on 17th

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday announced to hold a first ever mammoth virtual public meeting on December 17, which would be addressed by the party leadership.

The PTI Secretary General said the PTI social media team was hosting the first virtual public meeting in the history of the country at 9pm on December 17.

He said he would be there to address his party workers and countrymen on the occasion, adding with the support of the masses, PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan and PTI would stand victorious on February 8, 2024, general elections.

Meanwhile, he lamented the police crackdown on PTI workers and leaders for carrying out peaceful political activities when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced the polls date.

He strongly condemned the police actions against PTI workers in Abbottabad, adding the Abbottabad Police has been arresting PTI activists for participating in workers’ conventions, which is appalling.

He recalled that the election date had been announced, political parties had to have political functions, yet only PTI which is Pakistan’s largest political party is prohibited from engaging in political activities.

The PTI Secretary General lashed out at Punjab Police for attacking, raiding and subsequently vandalizing the house of Chaudhry Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, father of PTI former MNA Shaukat Bhatti in Hafizabad.

“Punjab Police entered the premises without warrants, which is condemnable,” he added. Chaudhry Mehdi Hassan Bhatti’s and Shaukat Bhatti’s only crime was that they were standing with PM Imran Khan and PTI. “The raids and vandalism by Punjab Police is terrorism,” he added. “In the case of Taimur Khan Jhagra, ex-finance minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Islamabad Police has given a written affidavit to the court that the raid on his home was not conducted by them and the people wearing the uniform of Islamabad Police were imposters,” he added.

“One of the first manifestations of a failed state emerges when the public is not certain about the authenticity and bonafides of the people wearing a police uniform,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Omar Ayub Khan PTI Imran Khan ECP PTI Secretary General

Comments

1000 characters

PTI says will hold ‘first-ever’ virtual public meeting on 17th

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories