Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden met Wednesday with about a dozen family members of American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza – his first in-person meeting with the relatives.

The gathering took place at the White House, officials said, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also present.

Approximately eight US hostages are being held in Gaza, according to the Biden administration.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas gunmen attacked Israel on October 7, killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

No ‘significant’ pause in Gaza war before hostage releases: US official

Israel, determined to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages out, launched a devastating aerial and ground offensive on Gaza.

It has left Gaza in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry, and causing massive damage to roads, schools and hospitals.

Israeli officials say about 135 hostages remain in Gaza.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution for a ceasefire on Tuesday, further isolating the United States, which has refused to back a call for a durable truce.

The Biden administration has given whole-hearted support to ally Israel, saying it has the right to attack Hamas.

However, as civilian casualties mount in Gaza, Biden is increasingly openly expressing criticism over what on Tuesday he called the “indiscriminate bombing.”

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, will travel to Israel on Thursday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.