BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Dec 13, 2023
World

Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:11pm

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden met Wednesday with about a dozen family members of American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza – his first in-person meeting with the relatives.

The gathering took place at the White House, officials said, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also present.

Approximately eight US hostages are being held in Gaza, according to the Biden administration.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas gunmen attacked Israel on October 7, killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

No ‘significant’ pause in Gaza war before hostage releases: US official

Israel, determined to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages out, launched a devastating aerial and ground offensive on Gaza.

It has left Gaza in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry, and causing massive damage to roads, schools and hospitals.

Israeli officials say about 135 hostages remain in Gaza.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution for a ceasefire on Tuesday, further isolating the United States, which has refused to back a call for a durable truce.

The Biden administration has given whole-hearted support to ally Israel, saying it has the right to attack Hamas.

However, as civilian casualties mount in Gaza, Biden is increasingly openly expressing criticism over what on Tuesday he called the “indiscriminate bombing.”

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, will travel to Israel on Thursday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

