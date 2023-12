HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Wednesday following a healthy run-up the day before, with attention on a Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.38 percent, or 62.79 points, to 16,311.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.20 percent, or 6.10 points, to 2,997.34, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.18 percent, or 3.32 points, to 1,864.78.