BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.21%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
DFML 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
DGKC 83.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FABL 34.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FCCL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.74%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.76%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.71%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (9.77%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.85%)
PPL 118.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (3.21%)
PRL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (5%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.9%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
TELE 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2%)
TPLP 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
TRG 95.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.93%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 6,852 Increased By 34.3 (0.5%)
BR30 24,596 Increased By 389.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 66,685 Increased By 258 (0.39%)
KSE30 22,217 Increased By 62.1 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee eyes Fed rate projections after in-line US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:42am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to have a quiet opening on Wednesday after US inflation came broadly in-line with expectations, with traders now awaiting the Federal Reserve’s new forecasts on interest rates.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open broadly unchanged from 83.3875 in the previous session. US core consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% month-on-month and 4.0% year-on-year in November, matching estimates.

The headline reading was slightly firmer than expected at 0.1% on-month. “I doubt it would have mattered much (to USD/INR) if US inflation numbers were a surprise on either side,” a FX trader at a bank said. “(USD/INR) will keep knocking at 83.40 today.

The main focus point on the Fed policy will be their dot plot for 2024.“ The Fed is set to make fresh forecasts for inflation, GDP and policy rates during US trading hours on Wednesday.

The path policymakers indicate will draw the most scrutiny considering how expectations regarding the Fed rate path have shifted.

Investors are pricing in more than 100 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, most likely beginning from May.

The possibility of a rate cut at the March meeting is near 40%.

The median Fed projection for policy rate at end-2024 was at 5.125% in September.

Indian rupee to contend with uptick in US yields, paring of Fed cut expectations

“We expect a fall of least 25 bps to 4.875% with a possibility of a larger decline to 4.625%,” HSBC said in an note.

“The median projection for end-2025 may be just as important to watch.” HSBC said the projection for the end of 2025 could fall 50 bps to 3.375%.

Investors be interested in any changes the Fed makes to the forward guidance of “the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time.”

Asian currencies were mostly lower before the Fed decision and equities slipped.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee eyes Fed rate projections after in-line US inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Read more stories