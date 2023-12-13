BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Wasim Iqbal Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 09:44am

ISLAMABAD: The interim government decided to exempt all fertiliser plants from winter gas load-shedding and import an additional 220 KMT urea to ensure the continuous supply of urea at affordable prices to growers, caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference along with caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, and Asad Rehman Gilani, Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of Industries and Production, the minister said that to keep local urea production smooth, it has decided all the fertiliser plants including Fatima and Engro Fertilizer Plants would be exempted from four months (December-March 2024) winter gas loadshedding and would run on full capacity.

Asad Rehman Gilani, Additional Secretary (Incharge) said the interim government would import additional urea in December-January.

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

He claimed that Punjab and Sindh have been provided surplus urea against their demand in November, however, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have been facing shortfall due to the transportation process.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said firm actions would be taken against those involved in hoarding of fertiliser and creating its artificial shortage. He further said that a chain of manufacturers, dealers/agents and shopkeepers are all involved in creating artificial shortage.

He further said that the manufacturers granted dealerships to those regions where urea demand was very low.

On Monday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar had directed the departments concerned to prepare and submit an action plan immediately for an uninterrupted supply of urea fertiliser on a priority basis.

Responding to a question, the energy minister said that to cater to gas shortfall, the Petroleum Division would come up with a plan for further strengthening LPG infrastructure in the country and also convening a meeting in December with foreign and local oil and gas exploration and production companies to address the production issues.

He further said that in winter 100 to 150 mmcfd of gas would be added in the system and foreign oil and exploration companies which wind up their business due to non-payment of their dues would be brought back.

Responding to another question regarding the appointment of a serving military person as chairman NADRA, the interim interior minister said that he was selected through due selection criteria.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

faisal Dec 13, 2023 08:24am
Can't mess with food security at any cost.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
cool Dec 13, 2023 08:37am
Cement fertilizer plants should be given coal mines or petcoke to gasify and produce urea instead... at this rate they will finish all local gas and put country on Qatari begging bowl.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Dec 13, 2023 10:28am
And with that fertiliser companies are given free hand to make money - How can someone given concessions by tax payers in shape of cheap gas but no cap on profits ? If Fertiliser companies supply fertiliser cheaper then international prices then they get gas at reduce rates too . Just look at the profit margins of these local fertiliser plants .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

