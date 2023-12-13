EU awards Mahsa Amini rights prize as Iran blocks family

STRASBOURG (France): The European Parliament on Tuesday presented a top EU rights prize to Mahsa Amini, whose death in Iranian custody sparked mass protests, but her family was blocked by Tehran from attending.

The award — also for the broader “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement — is the latest international recognition for the women challenging Iran’s religious government after jailed activist Narges Mohammadi was given the Nobel Peace Prize. Amini’s mother, father and brother missed the ceremony at the parliament in the French city of Strasbourg after Iran’s authorities confiscated their passports and barred them from flying to collect the EU’s Sakharov Prize.

In a speech read out by the family’s lawyer, Amini’s mother Mojgan Eftekhari said they were denied the opportunity to attend “in violation of all legal and human standards”.