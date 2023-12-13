BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
Opinion Print 2023-12-13

We salute heroism of our soldiers

Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

Dozens of our brave and valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom in D I Khan yesterday when terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a check-post, followed by a suicide attack. Tehreek-e-Jehad Pakistan, a new group affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is said to have claimed the responsibility for the attack on the check-post.

Our army deserves a lot of accolades for reiterating its resolve that “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

That the security situation has become profoundly grim since the arrival of the current caretaker setup is a fact. Fighting terrorism is a national cause and the situation, therefore, requires all of us to strive for unity of nation.

Needless to say, national unity cannot be fostered simply by preaching slogans, but through genuine endeavors from all. This will require us to put our full weight behind the country’s security establishment without questioning any action that it takes against any terrorist or terrorist group/organisation in order to preserve and protect country’s sovereignty.

The perpetrators of the DI Khan terror attack and their facilitators or supporters deserve no mercy. Last but not least, like caretaker prime minister of Pakistan and many others, I salute our valiant soldiers. No doubt, the dedication, sacrifice and valour that they have demonstrated in the war on terror are unmatched, so to speak.

I have advocated greater unity among people because it is my belief that so long as the struggle against terrorism is conceived as a war that can be won by only military means, it is unlikely to succeed.

Hence the need for strengthening our policies by revisiting them and ensuring increased participation of civilians, including politicians, in consensus-based decision-making processes.

Jahanzeb Khan Khattak

Peshawar

