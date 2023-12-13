BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-13

Gold upwards as dollar dips ahead of US inflation print

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

BENGALURU: Gold prices recovered from a three-week low hit the previous session, as a weaker dollar provided support on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data and major central bank policy meetings expected to yield clues on interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,988.69 per ounce, as of 1211 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,004.10. The dollar edged 0.3% lower against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. “The chances of gold rising in the near term once again above the $2,000 level depend on what happens today with the American inflation data,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades. “Stronger than expected new jobs created last month in the US, it looks a bit ominous and it could be a precursor to a stronger than previously expected CPI data today... that would be bad news for gold,” Evangelista added.

An upbeat US jobs report last week dampened expectations the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as March. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due at 1330 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect US headline inflation to be flat for November and core inflation to be steady at an annual pace of 4% - well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day monetary policy meeting will end on Wednesday with its interest rate decision and the release of its summary economic projections.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% this week, with about 77% chance of a rate cut in May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion.

Gold’s trajectory could also be influenced by policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday. Silver rose 0.7% to $22.94 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.4% to $922.34, and palladium climbed 2% to $976.38 per ounce.

gold rate Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold upwards as dollar dips ahead of US inflation print

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories