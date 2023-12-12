Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.18% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 283.40., an increase of Re0.50 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee recorded a slight decline to settle at 283.90 against the US dollar.

Internationally, the US dollar was waiting on US inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings.

The dollar rose about 0.9% on the yen overnight. At 145.96 yen it is about 3% above a low touched last week after remarks on the challenging outlook from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda were taken as a hint that a policy shift was imminent.

Other currency pairs were broadly steady with the euro at $1.0765 as the market focus turns on US inflation data and beyond it to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision.

The dollar has been sliding since October’s benign US inflation report but found a footing on upbeat jobs data published on Friday.

The Fed is considered certain to hold rates at 5.25%-5.50% this week, putting the focus on the so-called dot plots for rates and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Expectations for a March cut have ebbed, though May is seen as a better-than 3/4 chance.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up on Tuesday as investors played cautious ahead of key interest rate decisions and inflation data releases, but concerns over supply surplus and slower demand growth kept a lid on gains.

Brent crude futures for February were up 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.29 a barrel as of 0342 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery gained also gained 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.58 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update