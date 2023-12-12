BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-12

Lambi hay gham ki shaam Magar shaam hi tau hay

Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

Months ago, India’s Supreme Court had hinted at what it did yesterday through one of its observations that it would certainly uphold a 2019 decision by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke special status for the state of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The apex court has said special status was a temporary constitutional provision that could be revoked. How ironic it is that the learned judges have arrived at such an unjust decision after taking stock of the facts challenging the revocation of the special constitutional status of the state of the Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of India’s constitution, and the repeal of article 35A, which had allowed the state to define permanent residents of the state and certain special rights and privileges attached to such residency.

In my view, Indian apex court’s decision was therefore expected, it is highly disappointing nevertheless. Needless to say, this development will surely add to the electoral prospects of BJP-led ultra right wing parties. Be that as it may, one of the lawyers for the petitioners who had challenged the scrapping of Article 370 by the BJP government, Kapil Sibal, has aptly said the following hours before the apex court’s judgment: “Some battles are fought to be lost.

For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know. The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come.” It is heartening to note that top IIOJK politicians such as former chief ministers of erstwhile Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state Omar Farooq Abdullah and Mahbooba Mufti have expressed their resolve to continue to wage their struggle regardless. Quoting Faiz Ahmed Faiz to express hope in despair, Omar Farooq Abdullah, for example, has said: “Dil na umeed tou nahi Na kaam hi tau hai, Lambi hay gham ki shaam Magar shaam hi tau hay.”

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Narendra Modi India IIOJK BJP India Supreme Court

Comments

1000 characters

Lambi hay gham ki shaam Magar shaam hi tau hay

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories