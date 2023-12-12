Three killed as two groups’ trade fire

KARACHI: Three people were killed when two armed groups traded fire in Machar Colony of the metropolis on Monday. Police arrested two culprits with arms.

According to details, armed men of two groups exchange fire near Masjid Umar bin Khatab.

As a result of fire exchange, three people were killed on the spot.

SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao along with heavy contingent of police reached the scene and arrested two culprits including key accused along with arms.

The bodies of people killed in the fire exchange were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

SSP Arif Aslam said that a case has been registered into the incident and raids were being conducted to arrest other culprits involved in firing.