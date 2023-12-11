Hong Kong stocks drop at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled in the opening minutes of trade Monday following data showing China fell further into deflation last month, while investors are looking ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.13 percent, or 185.31 points, to 16,149.06.

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.45 percent, or 13.27 points, to 2,956.29, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.51 percent, or 9.35 points, to 1,838.43.