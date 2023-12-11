BAFL 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
BIPL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
DFML 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.61%)
FABL 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.72%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.62%)
FFL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
HBL 124.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-4.47%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 41.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.83%)
OGDC 123.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.74%)
PAEL 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
PIOC 116.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.05%)
PPL 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.49%)
PRL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.66%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.36%)
SNGP 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.39%)
SSGC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.9%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.44%)
TPLP 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.98%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.85%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 6,751 Decreased By -63.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,857 Decreased By -388.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 65,771 Decreased By -453.1 (-0.68%)
KSE30 21,964 Decreased By -158.8 (-0.72%)
Hong Kong stocks drop at open

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2023 11:22am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled in the opening minutes of trade Monday following data showing China fell further into deflation last month, while investors are looking ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.13 percent, or 185.31 points, to 16,149.06.

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.45 percent, or 13.27 points, to 2,956.29, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.51 percent, or 9.35 points, to 1,838.43.

