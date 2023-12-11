Four killed in various incidents, three bodies found in Karachi

KARACHI: Four including two killed were killed while bodies of three people were found from different localities of the metropolis on Sunday.

According to details, five-year-old child injured in gas cylinder explosion in Baldia Gushan-e-Ghazi expired in Burns Centre of civil hospital.

An over speeding jeep hit three-year-old Shayan in Baldia Qaimkhani Colony killing him on the spot.

In Mobina Town near Karachi University Pahari, 18-year-old Adnan Ahmed Khan s/o Nawaz Ahmed Khan was killed in road accident.

Another 31-year-old man identified as Waqar Ahmed was killed in traffic accident near Manghopir Bypass canal.

Eight days old body of Maqbool 65, was found from a flat near Gulshan e Iqbal 13 DA1 Apartment.

Body of 60-year-old Younas was found from a flat near Kharadar Bukhari Shah Mazar Wali Gali.

Near Site Area Banori Town telephone exchange, body of an unidentified person was found.