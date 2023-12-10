BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top US university president quits after anti-Semitism uproar

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2023 09:33pm

WASHINGTON: The president of an Ivy League university stepped down Saturday in the wake of a firestorm of criticism after a congressional hearing on the rise in anti-Semitism on US campuses.

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill “voluntarily tendered her resignation,” the chair of the university’s board of trustees Scott Bok announced.

Bok then stepped down himself, according to the Daily Pennsylvanian, the campus student newspaper.

About 18,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7: Gaza health ministry

Magill was among three presidents of elite universities who faced withering critism for their testimony Tuesday during a congressional hearing on campus anti-Semitism.

The trio gave long-winded, lawyerly and seemingly evasive answers at the hearing when asked whether students who call for the “genocide of Jews” on their campuses violate codes of student conduct.

Blowback was rapid and intense.

Seventy-four lawmakers wrote letters demanding the immediate removal of Magill and the presidents of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, apologized afterward for failing to more strongly condemn threats of anti-Semitic violence on her campus.

“When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” Gay later told the Harvard Crimson newspaper.

Magill faced even more scathing criticism.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor called her performance “absolutely shameful,” and a major donor said he would rescind a $100 million donation to the university’s Wharton School of Business.

Bok, who helms the university’s board of trustees – a body that handles major governance issues – said Magill made “a very unfortunate misstep” as he announced her departure.

“She was not herself last Tuesday,” Bok said in the statement published by the school paper.

“Over prepared and over lawyered given the hostile forum and high stakes, she provided a legalistic answer to a moral question, and that was wrong.”

“It made for a dreadful 30-second sound bite in what was more than five hours of testimony.”

He said his own resignation was “effective immediately.”

In Bok’s note to the campus, he said Magill would stay in her post until an interim president is appointed and would remain on the faculty of the university’s law school.

Anti-Semitism and hate crimes have risen in the United States and on university campuses since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and the ensuing war in Gaza.

With passions inflamed on campuses, a broader debate has taken place about when freedom of speech on campuses turns into conduct that threatens others.

Elizabeth Magill

Comments

1000 characters

Top US university president quits after anti-Semitism uproar

Gaza war having ‘catastrophic’ health impact: WHO chief

Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

Policeman martyred, two injured in blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Army chief leaves for US on first official visit: ISPR

Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

COP28 pledges so far not enough to limit warming to 1.5C: IEA

Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Australia Test with knee injury

Azan’s century helps Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by eight wickets

Cleanliness drive started in Lahore to ‘combat smog’: Naqvi

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Read more stories