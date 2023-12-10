Intra-party poll: PTI chief calls on ECP to publish certificate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday called upon Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to publish PTI intra-party poll certificate without any further delay, as it is the party's legal and constitutional right.

In a statement issued here, he said that free and fair election in any constitutional democracy means participation of all political parties in the process and election symbol of a political party signifies that process.

He stressed that PTI must not be discriminated against other parties.

This is our legal and constitutional right. I, therefore, call upon the ECP to publish our certificate without any further delay, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023