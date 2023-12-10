Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday lost a big value but silver stood its ground on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs3000 to Rs 215,600 per tola and Rs 2572 to Rs 184,842 per 10 grams.

The global market gold prices stood at $2024 per ounce, with the local market applying a $20 premium in domestic bullion trade, taking its overall value to $2044 per ounce.

Silver prices remained steady for Rs 2600 per tola and Rs 2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.07 per ounce, traders said.

