BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Sports

Sensational Shiffrin takes St Moritz downhill for 91st victory

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:19pm

ST. MORITZ: Mikaela Shiffrin produced a sensational run in the downhill at St Moritz on Saturday to claim her 91st World Cup victory and extend her lead at the top of the overall standings.

It was only the fourth win in the discipline for the American who finished 0.15 seconds ahead of the Italian Sofia Goggia, who was imperious in the super-G on Friday, and 0.17sec clear of Federica Brignone, another Italian.

Shiffrin, 28, wearing number 3 on her bib, skied with great precision, cleverly negotiating a long section that was more favourable to speed specialists, before mastering a more technical intermediate section.

The five-time holder of the crystal globe and world No.1 for the last two seasons, is now 195 points ahead of Brignone in the overall standings, and 215 clear of Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami who could only finish 13th, 0.89sec behind Shiffrin.

The Slovakian Petra Vlhova, a technical skier who has given St-Moritz a miss, has dropped to fourth place, 229 points behind her rival.

Action in St Moritz concludes with a second super-G on Sunday.

